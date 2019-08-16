Section
Long Live HM Queen Sirikit

The Bangkok Post’s tribute to HM Queen on her birthday.
10 Italian tourists hurt after bus skids off road
Thailand
General

10 Italian tourists hurt after bus skids off road

Wet conditions blamed for accident on hill in Lampang

published : 16 Aug 2019 at 19:56

writer: Assawin Wongnorkaew

An Italian tourist exits the front of a bus after it overturned in Mae Tha district of Lampang province on Friday. (Photo by Assawin Wongnorkaew)
An Italian tourist exits the front of a bus after it overturned in Mae Tha district of Lampang province on Friday. (Photo by Assawin Wongnorkaew)

LAMPANG: Ten Italian tourists were injured, one of them seriously, after their bus skidded off a road and turned over on its side in Mae Tha district on Friday.

The Lampang and Mae Tha volunteer rescue units said the bus from Sukhothai to Lampang with 11 Italian tourists on board was involved in an accident on Highway 11 at 3.45pm.

They said 10 people were hurt, with one woman in serious condition, adding that all were sent to Lampang Hospital in Muang district.

Rescuers quoted the passengers as saying the bus skidded off the road due to heavy rain as it was descending a hill about one kilometre before reaching a crossroad to Mae Moh district.

The names and home towns of the injured tourists and bus driver were not available.

Rescue workers examine a bus that skidded off Highway 11 in Mae Tha district of Lampang province on Friday. (Photo by Assawin Wongnorkaew)


