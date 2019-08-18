Majority support anti-fake news centre plan: Nida Poll

A majority of people, who used to believe in fake news posted on online or are not sure whether the information is fake or not, agree with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society's plan to set up an anti-fake news centre to deal with ill-intentioned or misleading information, according to the result of a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Aug 14-16 on 1,522 peple aged 15 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to compile their opinions on the anti-fake news centre plan.

A majority - 72.86% - of the respondents are users of online media such as websites, e-mails, LINE, Facebook and IG, while the rest - 27.14% - are not.

Asked whether they used to believe in reports of fake news, 61.23% of the online media users said they never believed in them; 27.59% said they did; and, 11.18% said they were not sure whether which were fake and which not.

Of those who said they used to believe in reports of fake news or were not sure if they were fake, when asked what they did with such reports, 52.09% said they never shared any online reports; 24.42% said they did not share reports of fake news; 19.07% said they did not share the reports which they were not sure if they were fake; 9.77% said they shared them despite knowing that they were fake; 6.28% said they shared them although they were not sure if they were fake; 0.70% said they used to make up fake news and shared it; 0.47% said they tried to make corrections when they knew the information they shared was fake; and, 0.23% said they analysed the news to see whether it was true or false.

Asked to comment on the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society's plan to set up an anti-fake news centre, 86.98% agreed with it; 8.14% disagreed; and, 4.88% were uncertain or had no comment.

Lastly, asked whether they are worried that the planned anti-fake news centre could infringe on the rights of the individuals or could be used as a political tool, 28.84% said they are not worried at all; 28.14% little worried; 27.91% rather worried; 10.00% much worried; and 5.11% were uncertain or had no comment.



