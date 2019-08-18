Section
11 killed, 4 injured in lorry-van clash in Sa Kaew
Thailand
General

published : 18 Aug 2019 at 11:29

writer: Sawat Ketngam

SA KAEW: Eleven people, most of them Lao nationals, were killed and four others were injured in a violent clash between a passenger van and an 18-wheel lorry in Wang Sombun district of this eastern province on Sunday morning, police said.

Pol Capt Suchart Kokaewthongma, an investigator of Wang Sombon police station, said the accident occurred at about 4.10am on the road under repair in front of the Wang Sombun district office.

The van, with a Bangkok registration plate number, was badly damaged on the right side, with its windshield completely shatterred. The front of the lorry was also damaged.

Rescuers from an emergency rescue unit used heavy tools to cut open the van and extracted the passengers and the driver out of the vehicle.

Eleven people, five men and six women, died in the violent collision. One of them was the Thai driver of the van, identified as Sansern Jirathongkhan, while the others were initially reported to be passengers of Lao nationals. Four other Lao passengers were injured.

The Thai driver of the lorry was also injured.

The injured were admitted to Wang Sombun Hospital for treatment.

Police were investigating to establish the cause of the accident.

