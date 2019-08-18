Section
Long Live HM Queen Sirikit

The Bangkok Post’s tribute to HM Queen on her birthday.
11 killed, 4 injured in lorry-van crash in Sa Kaeo
Thailand
General

11 killed, 4 injured in lorry-van crash in Sa Kaeo

published : 18 Aug 2019 at 11:29

writer: Sawat Ketngam

A passenger van is severely damaged in a collision wit a lorry in Wang Sombun district of Sa Kaeo province on Sunday morning. (Photo by Sawat Ketngam)
A passenger van is severely damaged in a collision wit a lorry in Wang Sombun district of Sa Kaeo province on Sunday morning. (Photo by Sawat Ketngam)

SA KAEo: Eleven people, most of them Lao nationals, were killed and four others were injured in a violent collision between a passenger van and an 18-wheel lorry in Wang Sombun district of this eastern province on Sunday morning, police said.

Pol Capt Suchart Kokaewthongma, an investigator from Wang Sombon police station, said the accident occurred at about 4.10am on the road under repair in front of the Wang Sombun district office.

The van, with a Bangkok registration plate number, was badly damaged on the right side, with its windshield shatterred. The front of the lorry was also damaged.

Rescuers from an emergency rescue unit used heavy tools to cut open the van and extracted the passengers and the driver from the vehicle.

Eleven people, five men and six women, lost their lives. One of them was the Thai driver of the van, identified as Sansern Jirathongkhan, while the others were initially reported Lao nationals. Four other Lao passengers were injured.

The Thai driver of the lorry was also injured.

The injured were admitted to Wang Sombun Hospital for treatment.

Police were investigating to establish the cause of the accident.

