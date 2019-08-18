Section
Bangkok bombings top public's concern: Poll
Thailand
General

Bangkok bombings top public's concern: Poll

published : 18 Aug 2019 at 12:54

writer: Online Reporters

A poster featuring photos and details of suspects in recent bombing attacks in Bangkok and Nonthaburi is seen at a police press conference on Aug 7. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)
A poster featuring photos and details of suspects in recent bombing attacks in Bangkok and Nonthaburi is seen at a police press conference on Aug 7. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

The people are most concerned about the recent bombings in Bangkok, while most are not confident the government will survive the ongoing political crisis, according to the result of an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was carried out on Aug 14-17 on 1,182 people throughout the country to compile their opinions on the current Thai political situation.

Asked what most concerns them regarding the current political situation, the top five issues mentioned by the respondents were: 83.30% the Bangkok bombings which they said have tarnished the country's image and caused people to feel insecure; 65.59% amending the constitution, which is a major cause of conflict; 64.94% the ongoing exchange of verbal attacks between the government and the opposition over power and interests; 56.60% the prime minister's incomplete oath-taking during the cabinet's swearing-in ceremony; and 55.62% the breakaway of a small party from the ruling coalition, which could affect the government's stability.

Asked about their confidence in the government's ability to overcome the ongoing political crisis, 38.70% said they have little confidence; 36.06% have no confidence at all, saying the government lacks stability and has been plagued with problems from the beginning; 19.27% have some confidence that the government can use its political experience to survive; and 5.97% have great confidence in it.

Asked who can help the government weather the political storm, 36.73% cited the general public, whom the government should listen to; 27.46% said the opposition, which would help prevent the government abusing its power; 21.86% pointed to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, saying he is a decisive leader; and 13.95% said all the people can help if they are united.

Asked what should be done to overcome the political crisis, 56.88% said all concerned should take a step back and stop quarrelling; 49.32% said both the government and the opposition should join hands to work for the country's interests; and 21.94% said there must be political reform to attain genuine democracy.

