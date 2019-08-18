Section
Mekong water level rising steadily
Thailand
General

Mekong water level rising steadily

published : 18 Aug 2019 at 14:31

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

NAKHON PHANOM: Water in the Mekong river in this northeastern border province is rising steadily by about 60-70 centimetres per day, pushing up the water level to about 7 metres, or about 6m below the spill-over point on the river bank, local media reported.

The water levels in the Mekong's main tributaries - Nam Songkhram, Nam Oun and Nam Kam streams - are also rising due to the rain, considerably relieving the water shortage from a lengthy lack of rain.

Farmers are happy now that rice seedlings in their fields have survived the drought.

The provincial authority has issued a warning for people in four districts on the Mekong river bank - Muang, Ban Phaeng, Tha Uthen and That Phanom - to take precautions as the rising water level could cause bank erosion and damage buildings and other structures, particularly in areas without embankments.

The provincial office of public works and country and town planning has been instructed to step up the repair of the bike lane along the Mekong river which collapsed during the drought.

Pumps have been installed at many spots to drain rainwater into the Mekong to prevent flooding of business districts, farmland and communities.

