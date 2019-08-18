Nakhon Nayok, 11 other provinces on water runoff alert

Sarika Waterfall in Nakhon Nayok province is quiet on Sunday after water runoff pounded the area in Muang district on Saturday. (Photo from Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office in Nakhon Nayok)

Nakhon Nayok and 11 other provinces have been put on the water runoff and landslide alert list by the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department until Tuesday.

Department director-general Chayaphol Thitisak on Sunday announced the alert for 12 provinces after rain pounded some parts of the country over the past two days.

Famous Sarika Waterfall in Nakhon Nayok on Sunday. (Video from Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office in Nakhon Nayok)

Provinces on alert for possible water runoff and rapid flooding include Nakhon Nayok in the central region and Trat in the eastern region.

Seven northern provinces are also braced for runoff — Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit and Tak — as well as three southern provinces: Ranong, Phangnga and Trang.

Nakhon Nayok's famous Wang Takrai, Sarika and Nang Rong waterfalls in Muang district were unexpectedly hit by water runoff from Khao Yai National Park around 1am on Saturday. The flash flood damaged several resorts along Klong Maduea and about 10 vehicles parked overnight at Wang Takrei. There were no reports of injuries and deaths by the department as tourists were alerted and moved to higher ground.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office in Nakhon Nayok said the three waterfalls remained open on Sunday but swimming was banned due to the strong current.