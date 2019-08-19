Section
Prayut to visit drought-hit provinces
Thailand
General

Prayut to visit drought-hit provinces

PM to inspect Surin, Buri Ram reservoirs

published : 19 Aug 2019 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will visit the drought-hit provinces of Surin and Buri Ram in the Lower Northeast on Monday, said government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat on Sunday.

In Surin, the prime minister will focus his attention on the Huay Saneng and Ampil reservoirs which are major sources of tap water production.

"The low volume of water in the Huay Saneng and Ampil reservoirs has caused water shortages in Muang and Samrong Thap districts and is affecting 308 villages in 31 tambons and 150,995 rai of farmland," Ms Narumon said.

Meanwhile, in Buri Ram, a total of 1.4 million cubic metres of water in the Huay Talat and Huay Chorakhe reservoirs has also led to a severe shortage of tap water.

Gen Prayut had earlier instructed Chalermchai Sri-on, the agriculture and cooperative minister, and state agencies to address the tap water shortage by diverting water from other sources, drill more artesian wells, and expedite rain-making operations.

During his trip, the prime minister will inspect progress on the work he has set in train. In pursuit of a medium to long-term sustainable solution, Gen Prayut wants all water reservoirs to be drained and expanded to increase their holding capacities to stabilise water production, Ms Narumon said.

The spokeswoman added the prime minister has also instructed all provinces to take remedial action to help farmers affected by drought.

Apart from Surin and Buri Ram in the Lower Northeast, Nakhon Ratchasima is also facing a drought.

Cattle farmers in Dong Plong village in tambon Lum Khao in Non Sung district are struggling to find water and grass for their animals after a dry spell hit the region, prompting them to take their livestock elsewhere.

Narongsak Yuanjit, 50, a cattle farmer in the tambon, said he has 10 cows on his farm.

They have not been healthy recently nor have they been able to drink enough water due to a shortage of rainfall in the area.

