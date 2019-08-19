Govt urged against easing labour rules

Human rights advocates are urging the government to keep up its efforts to tackle human trafficking and exploitation following its successes in improving Thailand's international standing on the issue.

Earlier in January, the European Union (EU) decided to lift the "yellow card" -- a final warning -- it had given Thailand in 2015 for its failure to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Later in June, the US Department of State kept Thailand ranking as a Tier 2 country for the second year running in its 2019 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report, due to the government's efforts in combatting human trafficking.

"Despite these successes, the government should not rest on its laurels," Somchai Homlaor, the president of the Human Rights and Development Foundation, told a recent seminar.

Mr Somchai said some interests groups have tried to get the government to relax or scrap its labour regulations simply because the situation has been improving.

"Relaxing the regulations will result in Thailand being downgraded, as it will prevent the government from coming up with a sustainable solution to improve its labour rights record," he said.

Somphong Sakaeo, of the Labour Rights Promotion Network Foundation, backed Mr Somchai, saying there is still room for improvement as each ranking is given out along with a set of country-specific instructions that the government must follow to improve its rights record.

"I don't want to see our officials dragging their feet, but I fear it tends to end up that way," he said.

Mr Somchai also commented at the competence of state officials on the ground.

"Many of them lack both experience and understanding of human rights issues, which undermines the state's efforts in this area," he said.

Thailand's failure to address international concerns about human trafficking had caused the United States to rank Thailand as a Tier 3 country in its 2014 TIP report -- alongside the likes of Syria, Iran and North Korea.