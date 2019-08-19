Section
Thais warned against smuggling drugs into Japan
Thailand
General

Thais warned against smuggling drugs into Japan

'Shocking' increase in arrests, says embassy

published : 19 Aug 2019 at 13:51

writer: Online Reporters

More Thais are visiting Japan, and more are being arrested there for drug trafficking. (Bangkok Post photo)
More Thais are visiting Japan, and more are being arrested there for drug trafficking. (Bangkok Post photo)

Thai travellers have been warned of the dangers of smuggling illicit drugs into Japan, amid a "shocking" increase in the number of Thais arrested there for trafficking.

The Thai embassy in Japan said visitors should be aware of the harsh penalties for drug trafficking, and also warned travellers not to carry items into Japan for other people.

The embassy statement said the number of Thais arrested in Japan for drug trafficking "has shockingly,  sharply increased". The embassy did not provide details, other than saying "several dozen" were imprisoned there.

Japan has become an increasingly popular destination for Thais since the Japanese government waived visas for Thai tourists in 2013. Last year 1.13 million Thais visiting Japan, a 3.6% rise on 2017, according to figures relased by the Japan National Tourism Organisation.

