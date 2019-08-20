'Nothing new' about seized drug sheets: ONCB

A Myanmar woman arrested by the police at a hotel room points at drugs during a media briefing. (Supplied photo)

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) brushed aside concerns about the dangers posed by a new form of methamphetamine, after the police confiscated "sheets" of the drug weighing 6.7 kilogrammes in Chiang Mai earlier in the week.

ONCB secretary-general Niyom Termsrisuk said the seized drug was in fact large amounts of methamphetamine pills, which had been crushed into powder and flattened into sheets to evade detection during delivery and distribution.

Mr Niyon insisted that contrary to several media reports, there was "nothing new" about the drug, which was seized during a raid in Mae Sai district on Aug 19.

The raid took place after the police were tipped off about a planned drug delivery to a hotel in the area. A Myanmar woman was arrested by the police, who searched her hotel room and found a plastic sack containing a suspiciously heavy jacket.

Several sheets containing an unidentified white paste was found sewn into the lining of the jacket, which was later found to be methamphetamine.

The suspect claimed she was hired to pick up the sack from Tachilek airport in Myanmar and deliver it to a customer in the district. She has been charged with illegal possession of drugs and illegal entry.

A probe has been launched to determine the identity of the person who hired the woman as a courier.