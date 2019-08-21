Activist wants NACC to investigate damage at historical temple

Part of this brick wall at historical Wat Chaiwatthanaram in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district of Ayutthaya province was dismantled during installation of an underground electrical cable. (Photo by Suthon Pongpao)

Activist Srisuwan Janya will ask the National Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate damage caused at historical Wat Chaiwatthanaram in Ayutthaya province during installation of an electricity cable.

Mr Srisuwan said on Wednesday he would file the request at the NACC office in Bangkok on Thursday, and would be accompanied by people from Ayutthaya.

They want an investigation into damage caused to a brick wall during the installation of electrical wiring and lighting.

Although the Fine Arts Department (FAD) had explained that the brick wall was a replica, not an ancient wall, the installation process might have violated laws prohibiting people from damaging ancient places and public property, Mr Srisuwan said.

FAD hired the Provincial Electricity Authority to install night lighting at the 400-year-old temple ruins in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district. The contractor tore down part of the brick wall during installation of an underground cable, instead of tunnelling underneath it, he said.

"No matter whether the bricks were ancient or new, it is clear that this ancient place was damaged," Mr Srisuwan said.

Wat Chaiwattanaram is a part of Ayutthaya Historical Park, a declared World Heritage site.

It is one of the most famous temples in Thailand and attracts large numbers of tourists every week. Visitor numbers have grown sharply since early last year due to the popularity of the period TV series "Bupphesanniwat (Love Destiny)". Many scenes were shot at the temple.