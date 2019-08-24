Charcoal stove found in car with man's body

Police and forensic officers examine the body of a 34-year-old man who was found dead inside his parked car in Bang Pu Mai, Samut Prakan. (Photo by Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: An oil company executive was found dead next to a charcoal stove inside his car early Saturday in Muang district of Samut Prakan.

The Honda car with Bangkok licence plates was found parked on a side street in tambon Bang Pu Mai when police, medical staff and rescue workers arrived at the scene after being alerted at around 3am, said Pol Col Suthada Srisuwan, deputy investigation chief at the Bang Pu police station.

The driver, identified later as Sutthikiart Poonsawat, 34, of Nonthaburi, was found inside his car. He worked as an executive of an oil company. A charcoal stove with ashes was found on the left side of the back seat. There was burning smell inside, said police.

There were no bruises on his body. He was believed to have died at least three days before the body was found.

A security guard at a nearby factory told police that he saw the car parked in the area two days ago. As the car had not moved for a long time, he became suspicious and came to check. He saw the man sleeping in the driver’s seat with the engine stopped. Fearing there might have been an untoward incident, he knocked on the window of the car several times but there was no response. He then alerted police.

Police initially believed the man might have intended to take his own life by suffocating to death. They are contacting his relatives for questioning. The body was sent to a forensic institute for a post-mortem examination.