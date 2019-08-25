Most disagree with Pheu Thai MPs switching to support govt: Nida Poll

A slight majority of people say they would disagree if some opposition MPs of the Pheu Thai Party defected to support the government under Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as speculated, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute for Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was carried out on Aug 21-22 on 1,259 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to gauge their opinions on reports of MPs or politicians moving from one to another party or changing their political stances.

In responding to a speculation that some opposition MPs of the Pheu Thai Party would defect to the government, 53.14% said if this was true they would disagree with them, adding that they would be seen as betraying the people for own interests; 33.91% said they would agree with them because it is their individual right to do so and they would add up the number of MPs on the government side; 12.71% were indifferent over this matter; and, 0.24% were uncertain or had no comment.

Asked what if four MPs of the New Economics Party switched to the government side, 49.80% said they would disagree; 35.19% would agree, for the sake of the government's stability; 14.61% were not interested; and, 0.40% were uncertain or had no comment.

To Thai Civilised Party leader Mongkolkit Suksintaranont's leaving the government to be an "independent opposition," 50.52% said they agreed with him for having shown his own standpoint; 25.10% were indifferent; 23.27% disagreed, saying his move shows the lack of morality; and, 1.11% were uncertain or had no comment.

On Gen Prawit Wongsuwon's having been made chief of the Palang Pracharath Party's strategic committee, 48.69% said they disapproved of the move, saying that he was not capable of taking the post as it should be handled by people of a younger generation; 31.61% said they agreed with it, citing Gen Prawit's seniority and maturity; 19.46% were not interested; and, 0.24% had no comment, citing lack of background information.



