Buri Ram pounded by heavy rain
Thailand
General

Buri Ram pounded by heavy rain

published : 25 Aug 2019 at 11:32

writer: Surachai Piragsa

Muang district in Buri Ram province was flooded on Saturday night after heavy rain pounded the municipality. (Photo by Sirachai Piraksa)
Muang district in Buri Ram province was flooded on Saturday night after heavy rain pounded the municipality. (Photo by Sirachai Piraksa)

BURI RAM: Many parts of Muang district of this lower northeastern province were quickly inundated after the town was hit by heavy rain, the first of the year, on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, the heavy and unexpected downpour, which dumped rainwater over the drought-stricken area for over five hours, flooded parts of the Buri Ram-Prakhon Chai road.

The road in front of the Chang Arena, the football stadium of well-known football club Buriram United, was 30-50 centimetres under water for nearly two kilometres, as were many other roads in the municipality area including the ones passing Tessaban 1 School and the bus terminal.

The flooding caused traffic chaos at many spots. Many cars and motorcycles were stalled in floodwater. Water flowed into roadside houses and shops.

Without warning signposts, road medians under construction also caused many accidents.


