Majority support general debate over Prayut's oath-taking: Poll

Chief opposition whip Suthin Klangsaeng (right) talks to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai after the opposition filed a motion for a general debate on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Aug 16, 2019. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

A majority of people agree with the opposition's move to grill Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in a general debate in the House of Representative over his incomplete oath-taking during the cabinet's swearing-in ceremony, according to an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University.

The poll was conducted on Aug 21-24 on 1,184 people throughout the country.

A large majority - 77.20% - said the opposition had sufficient grounds to seek the general debate against Gen Prayut, reasoning that his act was inappropriate and should be corrected in line with the constitution. Another 22.80% thought it was unjustified, saying the opposition should focus on bread-and-butter issues instead of wasting time finding fault with the government.

Asked that whether justified or not, the opposition should seek the debate, 66.72% said "yes", believing the prime minister should give an official explanation about the issue; 18.67% disagreed, saying it could lead to another conflict, thus harming the country's political image; and 14.61% were uncertain.

Asked whether they think the opposition's move is a political strategy, 40.79% said "yes", adding that it was a way of pressuring Gen Prayut to resign as prime minister; 34.97% said "no", reasoning that the opposition was just doing its job; and 24.24% were uncertain, saying they were confused about this issue.

Asked whether the general debate would affect public confidence in the government, a majority - 62.14% - said "yes", 28.80% said "no" and 9.06% thought a clear explanation would increase confidence in the government.