Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
1 policeman dies, 2 hurt in crash chasing suspect
Thailand
General

1 policeman dies, 2 hurt in crash chasing suspect

published : 25 Aug 2019 at 13:51

writer: Nujaree Raekrun

A police pick-up overturned in Sichon district in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Sunday, killing one junior officier and injuring two other officers. (Photo by Nujaree Raekrun)
A police pick-up overturned in Sichon district in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Sunday, killing one junior officier and injuring two other officers. (Photo by Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A junior police officer was killed and two other officers injured after their pick-up overturned while in pursuit of a crime suspect on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred at about 7pm after Pol Capt Seni Chomboon (age not given), Pol L/Corporal Chalerm Yaemnaiyana, 27, and Pol Senior Sgt Maj Jaran Srikwankaew, 44, all from Sichon police station, rushed in a patrol pick-up to an area in front of the customs office in Sichon town after a report that a teenager was threatening his rival with a handgun following a quarrel.

They learned on arriving at the scene that the crime suspect had escaped on a Chevrolet pick-up and set off in hot pursuit.

At Moo 16 village in tambon Thung Prang, the police vehicle skidded off the bumpy road, overturned and rammed into an oil palm tree. The three police officers were injured and taken to Sichon Hospital where Pol L/Corporal Chalerm was pronounced dead.

The body was later moved to his home in Thung Song district for a religious rite.

Sichon police have been instructed to continue with the hunt for the suspect.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Detainee dies

Southern insurgent suspect dies after month in ICU after injuries sustained during interrogation; family refuses autopsy, citing lack of trust in authorities.

18:02
World

Hong Kong police threaten use of water cannon in latest clashes

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police on Sunday for the first time rolled out water cannon trucks in clashes with protesters, after months of escalating violence, but stopped short of using them.

17:45
Sports

Thai spikers lose to young Japan in Asian final

Thailand came up short on Sunday as the team lost to their rival Japan in the 2019 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship in Seoul.

17:15