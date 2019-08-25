1 policeman dies, 2 hurt in crash chasing suspect

A police pick-up overturned in Sichon district in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Sunday, killing one junior officier and injuring two other officers. (Photo by Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A junior police officer was killed and two other officers injured after their pick-up overturned while in pursuit of a crime suspect on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred at about 7pm after Pol Capt Seni Chomboon (age not given), Pol L/Corporal Chalerm Yaemnaiyana, 27, and Pol Senior Sgt Maj Jaran Srikwankaew, 44, all from Sichon police station, rushed in a patrol pick-up to an area in front of the customs office in Sichon town after a report that a teenager was threatening his rival with a handgun following a quarrel.

They learned on arriving at the scene that the crime suspect had escaped on a Chevrolet pick-up and set off in hot pursuit.

At Moo 16 village in tambon Thung Prang, the police vehicle skidded off the bumpy road, overturned and rammed into an oil palm tree. The three police officers were injured and taken to Sichon Hospital where Pol L/Corporal Chalerm was pronounced dead.

The body was later moved to his home in Thung Song district for a religious rite.

Sichon police have been instructed to continue with the hunt for the suspect.