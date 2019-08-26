S Korea leader to visit Thailand

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Madame Kim Jung-sook will visit Thailand as guests of the government from Sept 1 to 3.

Moon: To deliver keynote address

The president will meet Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House to discuss ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Thailand and the Republic of Korea.

Discussions will cover areas of politics and security, economics and people-to-people exchanges.

The meeting is aimed at enhancing cooperation at sub-regional and regional levels as well as multilateral forums, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, President Moon will also deliver a keynote address at the Thailand-Korean Business Forum, the ministry said.