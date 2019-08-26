Chuan says schools must focus on ethics

House Speaker and former prime minister Chuan Leekpai has called for children to be taught more about ethics and morality in schools, arguing it will lessen conflicts and problems in the country.

Speaking at the 53rd anniversary celebration of the National Institute of Development Administration on Saturday at the Bangkok Convention Centre at Central Ladprao, Mr Chuan said many issues faced by the country are caused by a breakdown in ethical and moral standards. What Thailand needs now is an education system rooted in ethics, he said.

"People who cause problems in our country are all well-educated, but they do not make good moral judgements when faced with scenarios which require honesty, courage and self-discipline. If individuals uphold good moral values, they will be aware of the consequences of their actions and refrain from indulging in such acts," he said.

Mr Chuan said educational institutions have an important role in developing human resources and creating good citizens for the nation, so they cannot focus only on academic attainment, but must put moral values at the centre of their teaching as well.

"We need people who are good academically to develop the country, but we also need good people who cherish high standards of morality and will not compromise on corruption. If we have more good people leading the country and working in government agencies, I believe problems and conflicts will be lessened," Mr Chuan said.

Speakers at the event included Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana who said he is confident the 316-billion-baht economic stimulus package, approved by the cabinet last week, will alleviate hardship and offset the effects of the downturn in the global economy.

Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda said the government is working on solving the drought, underground debts and land ownership for farmers.