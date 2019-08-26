Prime gold robbery suspect identified, linked to insurgency

Owner Samak Anujorn talks on a phone outside Suthada gold shop in Na Thawi district in Songkhla province on Monday. (Photo by Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHA: Investigators have named the alleged leader of a huge gold robbery in Na Thawi district, saying he might have crossed the border to Malaysia.

Ronasilp Phusara, the chief of the Provincial Police Region 9 office, on Monday identified Jae-arong Heng, 39, as the likely leader of the gang that robbed Suthada gold shop in the municipality of Na Thawi district of Songkhla on Saturday. They made off with 3,000 baht weight of gold ornaments, some gold bars and jewellery items totalling at least 85 million baht.

They wore ranger uniforms and fled in a van that was found in a rubber plantation in the district on Sunday.

The exact number of robbers is still unclear. The latest estimatation by police is 14, while witnesses have counted more.

Mr Jae-arong operates in the border areas between Pattani and Songkhla provinces. An arrest warrant has been issued for him by Saba Yoi police station on eight charges, including possession of explosives, Pol Lt Gen Ranasilp said.

The southern border police chief believed the gang might have taken the stolen gold into Malaysia's Kedah state. Their motive was to use the gold to finance future operations, he added.

On Sunday, Pol Lt Gen Ronasilp said investigators linked the heist to the unrest in the South.

"The reason is because [the robbery] was well planned, and it reminded investigators of the Aug 16, 2017 robbery of Wang To Car Centre — in which five cars stolen from the shop were used in several bombings," he said.

A picture of Jae-arong Heng, a prime suspect in the gold robbery in Na Thawi district of Songkhla province, was released to the media. (Royal Thai Police photo)

Suthada was previously robbed in 2005.

Owner Samak Anujorn said Saturday's robbery was worse, since the thieves stole every gold item from the shelves and not all of them were insured.

He promised to reopen the shop in a week to serve customers.

Mr Samak has two gold shops in the district. He was at another shop on Saturday, leaving four female staff at the one that was targeted in the robbery.