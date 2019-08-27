Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
EM tags are 'faulty', says Justice office
Thailand
General

EM tags are 'faulty', says Justice office

published : 27 Aug 2019 at 06:00

newspaper section: News

writer: King-oua Laohong

Officials demonstrate an attempt to remove an electronic monitoring (EM) device at the government complex in Bangkok on Aug 9. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)
Officials demonstrate an attempt to remove an electronic monitoring (EM) device at the government complex in Bangkok on Aug 9. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

The Department of Probation has been told to seek compensation or consider scrapping the contract after the Justice Ministry's fact-finding panel found its electronic monitoring (EM) devices to be faulty.

Thawatchai Thaikhiew, deputy permanent secretary for justice, said the committee highlighted three shortcomings in the tracking devices for those on probation.

According to the findings, the devices can be easily removed and put back on again; some wearers report skin rashes and even infections on their wrists; authorities have been inundated with suspected fake alerts.

This year, between 200 and 700 people per month have been required to wear electronic monitors. During that time, probation authorities have received almost 100,000 automated tampering alerts and 170,000 warnings of signal failures from the devices.

He said the high number of alerts has prompted authorities to question their authenticity as well as the devices' effectiveness.

Mr Thawatchai said the defects do not point to irregularities in the department's procurement of the devices, but rather indicate that terms and conditions have not been met by the provider.

The findings have been reported to justice permanent secretary Wisit Wisitsora-at, he added.

"The department has been instructed to take appropriate legal action. It may consider demanding compensation or an annulment of the contract," he said.

The alleged defects came to light this month when Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin witnessed tests that showed how easily the EM bracelets could be removed from the wrist.

The tests followed a complaint from a losing bidder that the chosen devices could be easily removed using water and soap.

The electronic monitoring of offenders is part of the Department of Probation's policy to ease overcrowding.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Tourism Department mulls minimum prices for tour packages

The Tourism Department is planning to set minimum prices for outbound tour packages to deal with the growing price war that could eventually lower service quality.

07:03
Business

Bourses hit

Most Asian bourses were swept away by a torrent of shockwaves on Monday on recent imposition of the tit-for-tat tariffs between the world's two largest economies.

06:22
Business

'Suspicious' accounts

About 10 accounts on social media platforms are being monitored for suspicion of generating and sharing fake news that could affect the public.

06:11