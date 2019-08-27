EM tags are 'faulty', says Justice office

Officials demonstrate an attempt to remove an electronic monitoring (EM) device at the government complex in Bangkok on Aug 9. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

The Department of Probation has been told to seek compensation or consider scrapping the contract after the Justice Ministry's fact-finding panel found its electronic monitoring (EM) devices to be faulty.

Thawatchai Thaikhiew, deputy permanent secretary for justice, said the committee highlighted three shortcomings in the tracking devices for those on probation.

According to the findings, the devices can be easily removed and put back on again; some wearers report skin rashes and even infections on their wrists; authorities have been inundated with suspected fake alerts.

This year, between 200 and 700 people per month have been required to wear electronic monitors. During that time, probation authorities have received almost 100,000 automated tampering alerts and 170,000 warnings of signal failures from the devices.

He said the high number of alerts has prompted authorities to question their authenticity as well as the devices' effectiveness.

Mr Thawatchai said the defects do not point to irregularities in the department's procurement of the devices, but rather indicate that terms and conditions have not been met by the provider.

The findings have been reported to justice permanent secretary Wisit Wisitsora-at, he added.

"The department has been instructed to take appropriate legal action. It may consider demanding compensation or an annulment of the contract," he said.

The alleged defects came to light this month when Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin witnessed tests that showed how easily the EM bracelets could be removed from the wrist.

The tests followed a complaint from a losing bidder that the chosen devices could be easily removed using water and soap.

The electronic monitoring of offenders is part of the Department of Probation's policy to ease overcrowding.