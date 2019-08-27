Cops searching for pot farm suspect

Officials destroy cannabis plants at a hidden plantation in Nakhon Ratchasima's Wang Nam Khieo district on Tuesday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

Police are searching for a Bangkok businessman who illegally grew 700 marijuana plants on his orchard in Nakhon Ratchasima's Wang Nam Khieo district.

A raid on his 20-rai plot of land, which its caretaker called an "integrated farm", found many mango and lemon trees as well as vegetables, but while walking further into the property, officers found rows of marijuana plants.

“The other crops were grown only to deceive officers,” Nakhon Ratchasima police chief Watcharin Bunkhong said on Tuesday after inspecting the farm located in Ban Bu Noen in tambon Wang Mi.

There were around 700 marijuana plants covering one rai of land.

Under the law, farming and possession of marijuana is still prohibited. Pol Maj Gen Watcharin stressed that cannabis is still listed as a narcotic although the government has relaxed its control, allowing people to use it for medical and academic purposes.

The farm's caretaker, Phachon Kingsanthia, told police that he assisted in the operation because the businessman said that he had received legal permission to plant marijuana.

His boss had purchased the land several years ago to turn it into an integrated farm and grow a variety of fruits and vegetables, and he started adding marijuana plants about three months ago, according to Mr Phachon.

Police held Mr Phachon for further questioning and are tracing his whereabouts.

All of the marijuana plants at the farm were uprooted and kept as evidence.

"I've also ordered officers from all 51 police stations in Nakhon Ratchasima to find out whether more marijuana is being secretly grown in the province," he said.