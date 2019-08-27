Hundreds rally for former Bangkok Christian College bosses

Former and present students of Bangkok Christian College join parents and teachers in a rally to support a former school director and a former manager probed by the Church of Christ in Thailand. (Photo by Pawat Laopaisantaksin)

Present and former students of Bangkok Christian College joined parents and teachers on Tuesday in a rally to support their former school director and former manager, who are under investigation in relation to a new school project.

Hundreds of black-clad supporters gathered outside the school on Sathon Road demanding a fair investigation into former director Supakit Jitklongsap and former manager Watcharapong Apinyanurangsee. They also called for for an end to interference in the school by outsiders, apparently referring to the Church of Christ in Thailand.

The church oversees BCC and some 20 Christian schools in the country. It selects personnel to manage the schools, including BCC, which is the oldest private school in the country.

The school closed on Tuesday after the parents and former students planned a protest. They also set up a Facebook account named Save BCC to protect the reputation of the school.

Mr Supakit and Mr Watcharapong were relieved from duty by the church on July 30. They were later accused by the church of allegedly misconducting the land purchase and other activities of Buengkan Christian School in Bung Kan province. The protesters have raised doubt about the allegations and said the investigation was not transparent as some members in the committee probing the issue have close relations with the church.

Mr Supakit was praised by students, parents, teachers and alumni for improving the school since he was appointed director two years ago.