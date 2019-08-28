Online trade fuels killing of hornbills

A hornbill is kept in a cage after it was handed by a local resident to a wildlife clinic in Phitsanulok province in July. (Photo by Chinnawat Singha)

Hornbills are dying due to demand from online traders in Thailand, according to a study prepared by Traffic, an international wildlife trade monitoring group.

Starting from October last year, the study found 236 online posts offering 546 hornbill parts and products.

The study was released yesterday at the 18th Conference to the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites CoP18) in Geneva, Switzerland.

"This is the first systematic study providing evidence that the trade in helmeted hornbill parts and products exists in Thailand," said Maethinee Phassaraudomsak, a representative of Traffic and lead author of the report.

Known poaching hotspots for the species are in Indonesia's Kalimantan and Sumatra, but there has been little information on the poaching and trade of helmeted hornbills (Rhinoplax vigil) in Thailand, according to Traffic.

It could not be determined if the hornbill parts were sourced from within Thailand or not, although in one instance, a post claimed that the advertised casque was from Malaysia, according to the report.

The study also found 94 whole heads of eight other hornbill species, all of which are native to Thailand and are protected under Thai law. Traffic researchers also found that the sale of helmeted hornbill parts went as far back as 2014.

Eighty-three percent of hornbill products sold online come from helmeted hornbills. Popularity is driven by demand for its solid-bill casque, which is carved and used as an alternative to elephant ivory, particularly in China and increasingly in other Asian markets.

While all hornbill species are listed as protected species by Cites, the helmeted hornbill was recently identified as being critically endangered, or at extremely high risk of extinction.

Traffic has asked governments and social media platforms such as Facebook to help stamp out the illicit trade.