Tropical Storm Podul to drench North as drought eases

A road in Muang district of Udon Thani is under water due to persistent rain there on Tuesday. (Photo by Yutthapong Kamnodnae)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday instructed authorities to closely monitor Tropical Storm Podul, which is expected to move across the northern part of Thailand and bring heavy rain this weekend.

Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said the premier's call was in response to a Meteorological Department storm alert.

He has instructed relevant agencies to prepare measures to reduce flooding in high risk areas, Ms Narumon said.

According to the Meteorological Department, Podul was on Wednesday moving westward at a speed of 35 kph heading through Hainan towards Tokin Bay and is expected to make landfall over upper Vietnam on Thursday or Friday.

Heavy rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday in Sakon Nakhon, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Loei, Phetchabun, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, Lampang, Chiang Mai, Tak and Mae Hong Son provinces. Residents were being warned about possible flash floods and landslides.

Bangkok and eastern provinces are also likely to see more rain at the weekend.(continues below)

Progress of Tropical Storm Podul (Jenny). (Graphic: Philippines Weather)

National Office of Water Resources (NOWR) secretary-general Somkiat Prajamwong said on Wednesday a "water task force" is coordinating closely with other agencies in tracking the storm to make sure appropriate measures are taken and flash flood warnings are sent out in time.

Mr Somkiat said water management plans at some reservoirs may need to be adjusted so they can receive water during the storm.

The northern provinces of Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, Mae Hong Son and Phetchabun and the northeastern provinces of Sakon Nakhon and Roi Et are at risk of flash floods and concerned agencies are being told to prepare emergency plans.

Mr Somkiat also said the water storage situation in 35 reservoirs across the country is improving, and since Aug 1 over 7 billion cubic metres of water has flowed into these reservoirs, with 11 recording more than a 100 million cubic metres of water inflow each.

He said this month's rainfall has mitigated the risk of water shortages and reduced the number of provinces at risk of drought from 48 to only 18.

However, the inflow of water into 13 other reservoirs was lower than expected and three reservoirs — Thap Sela in Uthai Thani, Lam Phra Phloeng in Nakhon Ratchasima, and Krasiew in Suphan Buri — did not receive any.

The NOWR is also working with relevant authorities to provide assistance to residents in 31 districts in 15 provinces where tap water production has dwindled sharply to alleviate water shortages, he added.

To prepare for the next dry season, the Royal Irrigation Department, the Water Resources Department, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, the Agricultural Promotion Department, and the Department of Energy Development and Promotion will submit their assessment of the water situation by Sept 4.

He said these agencies are required to estimate amounts of water after the rainy season officially ends on Aug 31 and assess water demand during September and October this year as they draw up a water management plan for the 2019/2020 dry season, which runs from November this year to April next year.