Bangkok Christian College director ordered to resume duty

Former and present students of Bangkok Christian College join parents and teachers in a rally to support a former school director and a former manager probed by the Church of Christ in Thailand. (Photo by Pawat Laopaisantaksin)

The Office of Private Education Commission (Opec) on Wednesday ordered Bangkok Christian College director Supakit Jitklongsap, who was suspended in the wake of an internally disputed land deal, to return to work.

Opec deputy secretary-general Kawinkiat Nondpara said the school board's order to suspend Mr Supakit for 30 days was unlawful.

Under Opec regulations, schools are only allowed to suspend a director from work for seven days to conduct an investigation when a case of suspected misconduct is found. If the investigation cannot conclude that a director is guilty within that period, the school must allow him to return to work until the probe is completed.

"In the case of Bangkok Christian College, Mr Supakit has been relieved from duty by the school board since July 30," Mr Kawinkiat said.

"This means the removal order does not conform with Opec regulations, so the school must reinstate him until an investigation involving his misconduct is completed."

Hundreds of parents, alumni and students of Bangkok Christian College on Tuesday gathered in front of the school on Sathorn Road to show their support for Mr Supakit and former school manager Watcharapong Apinyanurangsee.

The group of protesters wearing black and singing the Bangkok Christian College anthem demanded a fair investigation into Mr Supakit and Mr Watchrapong and an end to interference in the school by outsiders, apparently referring to the Church of Christ in Thailand.