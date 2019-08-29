Arrest warrants for two gold heist suspects

Section
Thailand
published : 29 Aug 2019 at 10:02

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Police photos of Wae-useng Dueraheng (left) and Saifutdin Hayipute, wanted for a gold shop robbery in Na Thawi district in Songkhla province on Saturday. (Photos supplied)
SONGKHLA: The Na Thawi Provincial Court has approved a police request for arrest warrants for two men identified by investigators as key figures in the 85-million-baht gold shop robbery in Na Thawi district.

The court on Wednesday night agreed to the warrants for Wae-useng Dueraheng and Saifutdin Hayipute.

Police on Monday named another man, Jae-arong Heng, as a prime suspect but  have so far not approached the court for the warrant.

They were among a dozen or more robbers wearing ranger outfits that robbed the Suthada gold shop in Na Thawi district on Saturday and escaped with gold ornaments and other goods worh about 85 million baht.

Mr Wae-useng is wanted on three previous warrants for allegedly killing two security officers and one civilian in Pattani between 2014 and April this year.

Mr Saifutdin has four other warrants outstanding, including the robbery of Wang To used car shop in Na Thawi in 2017. The stolen cars were later used for bombings in the restive South.

Authorities have linked the gold robbery last Saturday to the southern insurgency, and said the militants will probably sell the gold to finance their operations.

