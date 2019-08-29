Student Loan Fund reduces default fines by 80%

A Krung Thai Bank official demonstrates payment of student loans on QR code on June 6, 2018. (Post Today photo)

The Student Loan Fund has reduced its fines by 75-80% for borrowers who have defaulted on their repayments, in a bid to curb student loan defaults, SLF manager Chainarong Katchapanan said.

The fund has extended loans to 5.6 million borrowers since its launch in 1998. Of them, 3.5 million are in the process of repaying the debts while over a million have successfully paid off all of their loans. Some 976,000 loan recipients have been given a two-year grace period prior to repayment, Mr Chainarong said.

Of the 3.5 million debtors, 58% have defaulted on their payments, he said. About 1.7 million are facing lawsuits for default.

In order to urge these defaulters to repay their debts, the SLF will reduce fines for default by 80% if the borrowers — no matter whether they face lawsuits or not — repay their debts in full by closing their accounts, he said.

For borrowers who do not face lawsuits and have cleared all their debts but have not closed their accounts, the SLF will reduce fines by 75%, said Mr Chainarong. The measure will apply to those who are due to repay their debts between Sept 1 and Feb 29 of next year.

He said the SLF has also granted a one-year grace period for some 300,000 borrowers who are holders of the government's state welfare cards and have not been sued for default.

He added that the fund will increase monthly living allowances, which are part of their loans, by 600 baht.

The allowance for borrowers who study at the high school level will increase to 1,800 baht, while those who study for vocational certificates and university undergraduates will receive a new rate of 3,000 baht, he said.

Currently, the outstanding balance of unpaid loans is automatically deducted from debtors' monthly salaries in order to ensure that the debt is repaid in full, he said, adding that the policy covers both state officials and company employees.

Mr Chainarong said the SLF Act makes it obligatory for private firms and state organisations to deduct the salaries of corporate employees and state officials, and pass the money on to the Revenue Department.

At present, some 400,000 debtors who are state officials and company employees have their salaries deducted and sent to the SLF, he said.



