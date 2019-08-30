Moon touts strength of Korea-Thailand partnership

Moon: Arrives on Sunday.

President Moon Jae-in of South Korea has announced a strengthening of the partnership between Thailand and the Republic of Korea as he prepares to visit the kingdom on Sunday.

President Moon expects cooperation to grow during the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution, citing long-standing relations between the two countries. "I would like to express my profound gratitude to the government and people for inviting me. I would also like to take this opportunity to convey my deepest condolences and respect for His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, once again. At the same time, my congratulations go to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua on his coronation this year. I wish Thailand continued success under His Majesty's leadership," he said.

"Thailand is a true friend of the Republic of Korea and was the first country to come to its aid amid great turmoil during the Korean War. The Korean people will never forget the dedication and sacrifice of the Thai Korean War veterans and remain grateful to this day. During my visit to Thailand, I would like to convey our heartfelt appreciation to them in person," he added.

"Marking 60 years of diplomatic ties last year, Thailand and Korea established a strategic partnership. I regard relations with Thailand as being important, and I want to see our relationship make further strides. To this end, I look forward to discussing with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha the next 60 years of working together. Thailand, as the chair of Asean for 2019, is spearheading peace and sustainable development in the region." President Moon said he hopes Asean countries will be able to help ease the diplomatic spat between South Korea and Japan.