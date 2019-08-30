Restaurant's new boss murdered, employees arrested

A blood-stained chopper found on the bed of the 51-year-old Chinese man found murdered in a restaurant building in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo captured from @WorkpointNews Facebook page)

Four Myanmar men have been detained after their new boss was found murdered at a Bangkok restaurant on Thursday, and police were hunting three more migrant employees.

Three of the four men were caught in Pattaya, Chon Buri province, shortly after midnight, and the fourth was apprehended in Rayong province, Thai media reported on Friday.

Police investigators said the suspects worked in a restaurant.

They became upset because their new boss had scolded them for drinking alcohol and making a loud noise. They had been working at the restaurant for eight months and regularly drank after work.

Wang Thong Lang police were hunting down four female Myanmar employees who fled after the death of the Chinese man.

The body of Chen Yi Hai, 51, was found in a pool of blood on the floor of his bedroom on the third storey of a commercial building at Soi Ramkhamhaeng 39 on Thursday morning. Pol Lt Patcharapol Rattanamunee, deputy investigation chief at Wang Thong Lang, said the crime was reported about 11am.

The dead man had severe wounds to his neck, forehead and head. His right ankle was broken and his right hand had been chopped. Broken alcohol bottles and other items were scattered around the room. A blood-stained chopper was on his bed. A steel bar and 19,000 baht cash were also found in the room, police said.

The first floor of the three-storey building served as the Mah La suki restaurant, and the two other floors were used for accommodation for employees

The restaurant owner, identified only as Mr Viroj in media reports, told police on Thursday that seven Myanmar employees, four men and three women, lived in the building.

He said he received a phone call from a woman worker on Thursday morning, saying she was going to visit her elder sister. She also told him that other workers had been drinking and had a quarrel.

He asked his assistant to check the restaurant. When he found nobody there he checked all the floors and found Chen dead in his bedroom.

A sister-in-law of the dead man told police the victim was a friend of Mr Viroj.

He had moved in to the restaurant on Aug 20 in preparation for taking it over on Sept 1. His son had given him 300,000 thousand baht, the reports said.

Chen had stayed in the building with the Myanmar employees.

Police said all seven employees had hailed a taxi and left the building in a hurry early on Thursday.

Lt Col Chavalit Ngernchalard, deputy chief of Wang Thong Lang, said on Friday that three of the detained men had admitted to the murder. One of them was not involved and would be treated as a witness.