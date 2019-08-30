Aerothai: Central Village mall won't affect flights

The opening of Central Village, a new luxury mall near Suvarnabhumi airport, is scheduled for this Saturday, but Airports of Thailand has blocked the entrance since last Thursday. (Photo by Patipat Janthong)

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) has allayed claims the new Central Village mall near Suvarnabhumi airport will affect flights, saying recent tests found no problems during takeoffs and landings.

Aerothai president Somnuk Rongthong said on Friday the new outlet was located in the southern side of the airport, near the south runway. Most planes took off from the north runway for 11 months of the year. Departing planes used the south runway for only one month a year.

Aerothai had conducted flight tests in April, when construction of the shopping outlet was completed, and found there were no problems regarding takeoffs and landings, Mr Somnuk said.

He was responding to claims that activities at the new luxury goods outlet, especially lighting and sound frequency, would affect flights.

Airports of Thailand (AoT) earlier warned that the 184-rai mall development could cause traffic congestion on roads to the airport and that the lights could distract pilots during landings, posing an aviation safety isk.

The airport operator also alleged that the developer lacked proper authorisation.

The Aerothai president said the airport’s third and fourth runways would also not be affected by the mall. The new runways were on the opposite side of the airport.

The only worry was use of spotlights and city lights during events, including laser shows, which must be controlled to prevent them from affecting pilots.

Central Pattana Plc, developer of the Central Village, has said it still hopes to open the new 5-billion-baht mall as planned.

The opening is scheduled for this Saturday, but AoT has blocked the entrance since last Thursday.