Storm Podul bringing rain until Sunday

Storm Podul brings damage to houses and cause a power outage in Huai Phung district in Kalasin on Friday. (Photo from Kalasin Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office)

All parts of the country will see rain throughout the weekend as storm Podul moves over the country, the Meteorological Department said.

The weather bureau's warning released on Friday warned all provinces in the northern and northeastern regions to expect rain or heavy rain throughout the weekend.

The storm front entered Nakhon Phanom about 8am and caused flooding in five districts of the border province. It brought heavy rainfall and strong winds and was heading further inland in the Northeast and moving into the North.

Podul was moving at 20kph, with a maximum wind speed of 50kph, and it was weakening into a low pressure system, the department said.

"People should brace for severe conditions that may include flash floods," department director-general Phuwieng Prakhammintara said.

One of the hardest hit areas in Nakhon Phanom was That Phanom district, where the storm brought down several electricity poles and damaged 20 houses.

Weerawat Yeesarnpat, the tambon Na Nhad mayor in That Phanom, said the damage was still being evaluated.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office in Kalasin province reported damage to houses and a blackout in Huai Phung district.

In Udon Thani, the municipality has been draining water from two main reservoirs since Thursday to prepare for the coming rain. "We are on alert and will not lower our guard," Udon Thani mayor Itthiphon Treewattanasuvan said.