Central Village to open Saturday

AoT officials put up signs announcing the land has been encroached on, in front of Central Village mall on Wednesday. (Photo by Patipat Janthong)

Central Pattana Plc (CPN) says the Central Administrative Court has granted it an injunction and ordered the removal of obstacles blocking access to Central Village, allowing it to open the luxury outlet on Saturday as planned.

CPN filed a petition with the court last Friday. The court heard the case for four hours on Wednesday but did not reach a decision. It met again on Friday and handed down the ruling.

President and CEO Preecha Ekkunagul said the company, as well as 150 tenant shops and more than 1,000 employees, thanked the court and media to help create justice.

“The new mall will open its doors at 10.39am on Saturday as planned,” he said.

He claimed the project had been approved by all related agencies in charge of city plans and complied with all regulations.

“It doesn’t obstruct aviation in terms of height and activities, in line with ICAO [International Civil Aviation Organization] regulations,” he said.

In addition to a 1,500-car parking space, shuttle bus services will be available at CentralWorld in downtown Bangkok and the BTS Udomsuk station, he said.

For 10 days, Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT), the operator of Suvarnbhumi airport, and the retail giant have locked horns over CPN’s construction of an access road from highway 370 to its mall next to the airport.

On Aug 21, AoT claimed the project encroached on state land (land owned by the Treasury Department) under the supervision of AoT and put up a board to that effect on the disputed land.

It then blocked the entrance to gate 1 of Central Village the next day by setting up a large tent there and placed intermittent barriers on the road for a distance of 1km. As a result, the project’s construction workers could not bring materials and tools to the site.

On Aug 23, CPN filed a petition with the Central Administrative Court accusing AoT of breaching the permit it received from the Highways Department to build the access road from Highway 370. The company asked the court to give it an injunction.

On Tuesday, CPN put up a poster near its fence saying the project was adjacent to a state highway and did not encroach on anyone’s land. Meanwhile, 20 AoT guards and Bang Phli police blocked access to the project from the airport.

Also on Tuesday, AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn denied criticism AoT was protecting the interests of King Power, its duty-free shop concessionaire, the party believed to lose the most if a mall of this scale opens close by.

“Someone broke the law and we have to take action. We told CPN it encroached on our land in May last year,” he said, responding to the criticism why it had waited so long until the project nearly opens before taking action.

Mr Nitinai claimed while the Highways Department built highway 370, the land still belonged to the Treasury Department.

He added CPN had asked for permission from the Highways Department, which granted it thinking it had the authority — it granted access to 37 other projects before. "But in fact, AoT has that authority because the Treasury Department authorised us in writing to deal with trespassers," he claimed.

AoT also asked the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to check whether the project and its activities might pose risks to aviation safety.

A source at the Highways Department explained the highway was in the proces of being transferred to AoT but the process was not completed yet.

A Finance Ministry source said the Treasury Department already handed over the land to AoT. The crux of the problem was AoT had asked the Highways Department to build the highway so it became a public road. "The question is who can authorise others to link to it. If AoT doesn’t want to give someone access to it, it should have used its own budget to build. Only the court can decide."

CPN shares closes up 2.3% to 67.25 baht on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in trade worth 1.7 billion baht on Friday, compared to a 1% gain of the overall market.