Floods from storm Podul ravage Roi Et
Thailand
General

Floods from storm Podul ravage Roi Et

Rescuers use boats to evacuate students trapped at school

published : 30 Aug 2019 at 21:06

writer: Online Reporters

Flooding that struck Muang district in Roi Et on Friday night has left cars submerged and roads impassable. (Photo by @fm91trafficpro Twitter account)

Flooding from Storm Podul has put Roi Et under water, with Muang and Phon Thong districts seriously hit by downpours on Friday.

Traffic Police radio reported floodings in Muang district, with some areas having the water level more than one metre. Several cars were submerged as the floodwater entered the municipality on Friday night, it added.

Roi Et was one of several provinces placed on storm alert until Sunday by the Meteorological Department. The storm crossed from Laos into the northeastern region in Nakhon Phanom on Friday morning and is moving at a speed of 10kph towards Loei.

A flash flood caused by the storm left students in Phon Thong district of Roi Et stranded at their school. The strong current also made it dangerous for the students to attempt to leave Anuban Phon Thong School.

Rescuers evacuated the students on boats through the strong current to higher ground.

Roi Et governor Wanchai Kongkasem said soldiers also helped move the students and other residents to safety.

