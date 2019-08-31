Myanmar driver hurt avoiding wild elephant

A policeman inspects the scene of a crash on a bridge in Thong Pha Phum district of Kanchanaburi after a Toyota Fortuner driven by a Myanmar man crashed into the railing after the driver saw a wild elephant crossing the road in the early hours of Saturday. (Photo taken from the Kanchanaburi rescue foundation)

KANCHANABURI: A Myanmar man was hurt when his Toyota Fortuner crashed into a bridge railing after a wild elephant emerged from a forest and suddenly crossed the road in Thong Pha Phum district in the early hours of Saturday.

The pachyderm was believed to be unhurt and fled into a nearby forest following the crash on Ongthi bridge on Road No.323 in tambon Tha Khanun, said Pol Maj Amphorn Dokkaew, investigation chief at Thong Pha Phum, who was alerted at around 1.10am.

Police found a white Fortuner with Bangkok licence plates overturned, with its front apparently hit the bridge railing. Rescue workers earlier sent the driver to Thong Pha Phum Hospital.

The injured driver was later identified as Yiteng, 47, a Myanmar national.

A preliminary police investigation found Mr Yiteng was travelling from Bangkok to bring belongings and other items to be donated to flood victims in his country before the crash. It rained heavily when he arrived in Thong Pha Phum.

When he reached the scene, the man saw a wild elephant emerging from the forest and suddenly crossed the road. He tried to avoid the crash but lost control of his vehicle, causing it to hit the bridge railing. The force of the crash caused the vehicle to overturn.

Thong Pha Phum national park officials were despatched to look for the wild jumbo. The national park also warned motorists using the route to be cautious as more wild elphants might cross the road.



