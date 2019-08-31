Storm closes popular waterfall

Flooding makes parts of Thung Salaeng Luang National Park in Phitsanulok and Phetchabun unsafe to visit

Kaeng Sopha waterfall and two other sites have been swollen by runoff and flash floods brought by tropical storm Podul. (Photo from @Thungsalaengluang Facebook page)

Thung Salaeng Luang National Park authorities have closed three popular attractions until conditions returned to normal after flash floods and forest runoff triggered by tropical storm Podul made it dangerous to visit the sites.

On its Facebook page, the national park announced on Saturday that the rope bridge, Kaeng Sopha waterfall (both in Nakhon Thai district of Phitsanulok) and Thung Salaeng Luang (also called Nong Mae Na in Khao Kho district of Phetchabun) would be closed to visitors as forest runoff had inundated the areas.

Two caves inside the national parks — Tham Duan-Dao and Tham Phra Wang Daeng in Noen Maprang district of Phitsanulok — were also hit by flooding, said the Facebook administrator.

Many parts of the country are now on alert for more heavy rain and flooding from Podul, with the Northeast region the hardest hit so far.

Thung Salaeng Luang National Park is a savannah grassland terrain with high mountainous ranges. It covers an area of 16 square kilometres rich in naturally endowed pine trees and wildflowers. The national park is the watershed of streams that feed the Nan River and is spread across Phitsanulok and its neighbouring Phetchabun province.

