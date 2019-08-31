Sompong demands open oath debate

Opposition MPs won't touch on sensitive matters during the debate on the incomplete oath, says Pheu Thai leader Sompong Amornwiwat. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Pheu Thai Party and opposition leader Sompong Amornwiwat has voiced disagreement about a proposal for part or all of the parliamentary debate about Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's incomplete oath to be held behind closed doors.

He said a closed-door session, as suggested on Friday by Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, is not an option because the public wants to know how the oath issue will play out during the debate. A date for the debate has not yet been set but it could take place next Friday.



The opposition will represent the public in asking the prime minister questions about the issue so the debate should be held openly, not in secret, Mr Sompong said.



He gave an assurance that opposition MPs will not touch on sensitive matters during the debate. He said that the opposition’s motion to grill the prime minister was well-meaning and it was not intended to unseat the government.



Asked to comment on what will happen if the majority of the House meeting votes to hold a closed-door session, Mr Sompong said the opposition will have to comply, and will not walk out in protest. He added that he expected the prime minister to show up to clarify the matter during the debate.



Chief government whip Wirat Rattanaset said a panel of whips will meet tomorrow to discuss the motion to debate the oath issue, and the opposition's proposed date of Sept 6 for the debate.



Deputy House Speaker Supachai Phosu said he agreed with the proposal for a closed-door session because some of the issues which the opposition will touch upon may be too sensitive and may also get out of hand during the debate.

Mr Wissanu said on Friday that the government may propose a closed-door meeting if it finds the issue too sensitive for a larger meeting. He said cabinet members and MPs are allowed to call for the closed-door session, in part or in whole.



The seven-party opposition has been seeking a general debate in order to grill Gen Prayut after he twice failed to answer questions in the House. He was accused of failing to recite the final sentence of Section 161 of the charter, which requires the oath-taker to uphold and abide by the constitution, in the July 16 oath-taking ceremony for the new cabinet.



The motion was signed by 214 opposition MPs and lodged with House Speaker Chuan Leekpai under Section 152 of the constitution. The section allows the House to question and make proposals to cabinet ministers, without taking a vote. Mr Wissanu said the government and the House of Representatives have not yet worked out a date.



According to Mr Wissanu, the opposition has proposed Sept 6 and the government has no objection to that date. Opposition chief whip Suthin Khlangsaeng said the opposition would not object if the scrutiny of the oath recital is held in a closed-door meeting.