Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Prawit vows to flush out human traffickers
Thailand
General

Prawit vows to flush out human traffickers

published : 1 Sep 2019 at 06:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon has given an ultimatum to his staff to flush out officials found complicit in human trafficking. (Bangkok Post file photo)
Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon has given an ultimatum to his staff to flush out officials found complicit in human trafficking. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon has given an ultimatum to his staff to flush out officials found complicit in human trafficking.

The deputy prime minister gave the directive at a meeting of a committee on human trafficking suppression recently, said Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich.

The meeting also officially acknowledged the US Department of State's Trafficking In Persons (TIP) report and discussed future operations.

The US released the 2019 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report in June, which saw Thailand ranked as Tier 2 for the second consecutive year after it rose from Tier 3 in 2014-2015 and from the Tier 2 Watchlist in 2016-2017.

A Tier 2 ranking means the government has made significant strides in raising the country's compliance to a higher level. The report praised the country for saving more victims, and sentencing convicted traffickers and complicit officials to long prison terms.

However, the US urged Thailand to do more to improve its standards in other key areas such as law enforcement. Among them is dealing with officials complicit in human trafficking.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Around 20 people shot in Texas, possibly by two shooters

NEW YORK: Police in Texas said around 20 people were shot in the Midland and Odessa area on Saturday by at least one and possibly two shooters in separate vehicles, a local television station reported.

06:44
Thailand

Green fingers point to a healthier future for Chiang Rai's hill tribe kids

CHIANG RAI: Waking up early for school is difficult for most kids but not this 13-year-old ethnic Akha girl. Mallika Sae-lee, a 6th-grade student at Ban Ruam Jai School in tambon Pa Tung of Mae Chan district of Chiang Rai, arrives early every day to take care of a vegetable patch before her school's morning recitation of the national anthem.

06:22
Thailand

Cabinet backs 37bn baht science, innovation scheme

The government will spend 37 billion baht financing its ambitious scientific research and innovation development scheme in the next eight years to increase Thailand's competitiveness and better brace it for an ageing population and degraded environment.

06:00