Villager seriously hurt by wild elephant in Kanchanaburi

KANCHANABURI: A villager was seriously hurt after being attacked by a wild elephant in Thong Pha Phum district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The pachyderm was believed to be the one which was earlier hit by a Toyota Fortuner which overturned after the accident, which occurred at about 1.10am between kilometres 194-195 on Highway 323 in tambon Tha Khanun. The driver, who was a Myanmar national identified later as Yi Teng, was injured.

After the accident, about 40 villagers and officials of the Thong Pha Phum National Park were deployed in teams on Saturday morning to look for the wild elephant, suspecting it might have been hurt.

At about 2pm, one team, which comprised three men, was attacked by the elephant at a spot only about 500 metres from where the accident occurred. Tewan Munnut, 26, a team member, was stomped by the animal and seriously hurt.

He bled profusely after his lung was pierced by one of the broken rib bones.

Mr Tewan was admitted to Thong Pha Phum Hospital and later referred to Phahon Phonphayuhasena Hospital in Kanchanaburi town.

Suebsai Saksiphit, the Thong Pha Phum district chief, said leaders of communities in the area had been instructed not to allow villagers to forage for food near the Kwai Noi river for believing that the elephant, which might have been injured, was still in the area.

Police had patrolled Highway 323 and put up signposts to warn motorists to be careful while driving through the area, especially in the night. Those who happened to see the elephant were advised to immediately call the Thong Pha Phum police station or 191.

Villagers said the elephant which attacked the villager is male, about 8-10 years old and weighs about 4,000 kilogrammes.