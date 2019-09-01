Tak highway blocked by fallen tree as bridge collapses

TAK: Traffic on Highway 1267 in Tha Song Yang district of this northern border province was temporarily blocked after a large tree, about 100 years old, fell over it following a heavy downpour early on Sunday, police said.

Sanit Thongma, director of the Mae Sot-based 2nd Highway Office, said the tree blocked the highway at kilometre marker 30 between Mae Salit Luang and Mae Ramoeng villages.

Workers and equipment were dispatched to the spot to clear the tree off the highway, allowing traffic to resume on Sunday morning.

Heavy rain brought by tropical storm Podul also caused streams to overflow. The strong current caused the bridge across a stream near Mae Tho village in tambon Sam Muen in Mae Ramat district to collapse on Sunday morning. As a result, students from the village were not able to travel to their school across the stream.