Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Tak highway blocked by fallen tree as bridge collapses
Thailand
General

Tak highway blocked by fallen tree as bridge collapses

published : 1 Sep 2019 at 10:33

writer: Assawin Pinitwong

TAK: Traffic on Highway 1267 in Tha Song Yang district of this northern border province was temporarily blocked after a large tree, about 100 years old, fell over it following a heavy downpour early on Sunday, police said.

Sanit Thongma, director of the Mae Sot-based 2nd Highway Office, said the tree blocked the highway at kilometre marker 30 between Mae Salit Luang and Mae Ramoeng villages.

Workers and equipment were dispatched to the spot to clear the tree off the highway, allowing traffic to resume on Sunday morning.

Heavy rain brought by tropical storm Podul also caused streams to overflow. The strong current caused the bridge across a stream near Mae Tho village in tambon Sam Muen in Mae Ramat district to collapse on Sunday morning. As a result, students from the village were not able to travel to their school across the stream.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Tak highway blocked by fallen tree as bridge collapses

TAK: Traffic on Highway 1267 in Tha Song Yang district of this northern border province was temporarily blocked after a large tree, about 100 years old, fell over it following a heavy downpour early on Sunday, police said.

10:33
Thailand

Villager seriously hurt by wild elephant in Kanchanaburi

KANCHANABURI: A villager was seriously hurt after being attacked by a wild elephant in Thong Pha Phum district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

09:52
Business

Jurin ready to don salesman's hat overseas

SONGKHLA: Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit says he is ready to roll up his sleeves and become a salesman to promote Thai goods in the global market as part of efforts to stimulate exports amid the US-Chinese trade spat.

08:22