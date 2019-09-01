Man dies helping neighbours in Khon Kaen flood

Silakorn Chanthopaeng on Sunday shows a picture of her son Sarawut, who died of electrocution as he was helping other people to escape floodwater in Ban Phan district in Khon Kaen. (Photo by Chakrapan Nathanri)

KHON KAEN: A young man died of electrocution while helping neighbours move their belongings away from floodwater in Ban Phai district on Saturday.

Jaisawan Saomali, 46, said the incident occurred on Saturday as her house at Ban Phai Kao village near Wat Phosirisophon temple in tembon Ban Pai was about 2 metres under water.

While she and other family members were moving their belongings out of the house, neighbour Sarawut Chanthopaeng, 20, came to help them.

Sarawut waded through the water past the front door next to a power post on which several transformers were attached -- all underwater at the time. Sarawut suddenly collapsed and fell beneath the water, but nobody dared to help him out, Mrs Jaisawan said.

Silakorn Chanthopaeng, 43, Sarawut's mother, said he was brought out of the water after the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) officials cut off the electricity on being notified of the incident.

The relatives initially wanted to take him to Ban Phai Hospital, but could not do so as the hospital was also flooded. They instead took him to Non Sila Hospital, which transferred him to Phon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mrs Silakorn said her son had been strong and healthy. Before the incident, he was on job training at the land office of Ban Phai district, she added.