NACC has eye out on state work

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is monitoring state development projects that may be prone to abuse and will suspend them if irregularities are detected, it says.

Under the 2017 charter, NACC members can "vote to halt the projects" if they find a risk of corruption, commissioner Bunyawat Khrueahong said on Sunday.

The graft buster will keep a particular eye on budgets which the government disburses to local administrative bodies, Gen Bunyawat said.

"Budget abuses are the most important factor that leads to problems," he said.

He added he is working with other NACC members on ways to deal with discrepancies in budget rules among different state agencies.

"The regulations set by the Finance and Interior ministries conflict," Gen Bunyawat said, before suggesting that such inconsistencies may have caused serious problems in the past.

"We need to regulate the regulations, for the sake of unity," he said.