From Pattani seas to Bangkok plates

SPECIAL REPORT: The southern province is shedding its image of violence and becoming a thriving fishing centre

Seafood catches in Pattani are on the rise after the government banned destructive trawlers from operating in coastal zones in 2017. Selling premium seafood products can help villagers in the restive province escape poverty. Pornprom Satrabhaya

Pattani, one of three restive southernmost provinces, invokes images of violence instigated by insurgency.

However, the province also has its bright sides. One of its brighter aspects is its small-scale local fishery industry which has served as a model for sustainable fishing for the country.

Pattani is lucky to have a long coastal area and clean environment, without heavy factories discharging polluted water or other waste into the sea.

The Pattani Gulf has the richest hatchery and spawning sanctuary in the country. Meanwhile, the fishing industry has been major source of jobs for Muslim villagers.

Six out of 13 districts in the province are located along the coast, with the number of fisheries workers exceeding 80,000.

Moreover, Pattani is the only province in the country where the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has issued a ministerial regulation preventing trawlers from using destructive push-nets to fish within four nautical miles of the coastline.

The ban was partly the work of local fishers who have protested against destructive fishing gear for over 30 years. The ban helps keep trawlers away from fishing too close to coastal areas, which the local community and fisherfolk rely on to make a living.

"People from outside will only think of violence and insurgency when they hear the name of our province. Yet, if people come to rural fishing communities in our province, they'll see life is relatively normal. Local fisherfolk still catch fish as usual," said Sulaiman Sala-oh, president of the "Chao Lay School" (Sea Gypsy School of Fishery).

A press trip was arranged by the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) with the intention of helping promote peace and boost livelihoods in the restive southern provinces.

Chao Lay School serves as a famous model for sustainable fishing and the Fishery Department has even brought officials and experts to help.

Founded by local fishers, the school is in tambon Ban Klang in Panare, a coastal district about 50 kilometres from Muang Pattani municipality.

Among the much-visited sites is the "Horse Crab Bank" that comprises of two-horse crab hatchery projects.

Panare has been famous for its horse crab products that are fresh and grown in a clean environment and caught by environmentally friendly catching methods.

Local fishermen in Panare have their own way of preserving their famous crab stocks. They have developed the community's horse crab hatchery project to replenish small crab stocks into the sea.

Usually, fisherfolk will remove mature eggs from crabs and put them in separate baskets nearby the sea for weeks before releasing these eggs into the sea.

The community's horse crab conservation project was given a boost a few years ago when the agro titan Charoen Phokphand provided artificial intelligence (AI) hatchery equipment to Chao Lay School.

The AI horse crabs' eggs hatchery will have a programme to adjust light, temperature and chemical quality of water to help preserve and hatch horse crab eggs. The AI hatchery helps fishers save time by separating only mature eggs.

Mr Sulaiman said the local fishery community is also learning online marketing to send products to customers directly.

HOPE LIES IN THE SEA

Local fishery has become the new hope for the poor province as many villagers have returned to take up fishing over the past few years.

Fish stocks have increased thanks to the previous military-appointed government's resolve to tackle illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

One of the measures, which has been in place since 2017, was the banning of large commercial trawlers and destructive fishing gear from fishing within 4 nautical miles off the coastline.

Mr Sulaiman said the ban provides as a major shot in the arm for small-scale local fisheries across the country. While Pattani had placed a ban on push-net trawlers since 2004, the recent ban targets all large-scale trawlers.

"After the major ban against IUU was put in place two years ago, local fisherfolk have been able to make a lot of money," Mr Sulaiman said. "Villagers who left the province to work in Malaysia have now returned because they can find jobs again. The fishing industry has returned to being a major source of income for local people now."

SOCIAL PROBLEMS, VIOLENCE

The Pattani seas have seen bad times over the past 30 years after commercial trawlers used destructive fishing gear such as push-nets and drag-nets to fish near the coastal zone.

In Pattani Bay alone, hundreds of trawlers during the 1990s travelled from other provinces using more efficient yet destructive fishing gear.

"The sea was like a graveyard without any fish at that time," Suwimon Piriyathanalai, coordinator of Pattani Province Small Scale Fisher Network Association, said. "Destructive trawlers destroyed coral reefs and wiped out fish stocks. When fisherfolk cannot make money, they need to move out and find jobs elsewhere."

The network has thousands of members from six coastal districts in Pattani.

Since poverty and labour migration leads to social problems, kids are left to stay with their grandparents, and some are lured into drugs or even insurgency.

Now that the Pattani sea has returned to a healthy condition, local fisherfolk can catch more fish and prawns.

"But a rich sea and more seafood is no guarantee that local villagers will get rich," said Ms Suwimon. "Indeed, the price of fish products has hardly risen for the past 10 years. Even though the fish have returned, local fishers may not be able to make as much money as they expect. They need to know how to market their products and add value."

TAPPING INTO BANGKOK

Successful fishermen must know how to add value to their products and above all, there needs to be a good market.

One example of fisherfolk who have been able to achieve this is the Orangpantai fishing enterprise from Nong Chik district in Pattani.

Mae-yor Latae, 56, a housewife, said the money she earned since she joined the company has gone towards the purchase of fishing gear for her husband.

"I can now buy gold ornaments and jewellery and still have some left over for a rainy day," she said. This is a far cry from the days when she only earned 60 baht a day weaving fishing nets.

They managed to send their seafood products to Pla Organic, a shop that sells certified organic seafood from seven coastal provinces.

The Orangpantai fishing enterprise is a small-scale fishing community that sells its products to Bangkok at Pla Organic. The shop is run by Pla Organic Social Enterprise Company, a business with local fishermen as shareholders.

Pla Organic has sold products for premium markets such as Michelin-starred restaurant such as Bolan, chain-hotels like Sheraton Orchid and Hyatt, or even the health care sector including Verita Life Bangkok, a clinic that offers cancer treatment, according to Supaporn Anuchiracheeva, president of Pla Organic Social Enterprise Company. The company offer good rates to fishers, Ms Supaporn said.