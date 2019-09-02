Section
Search resumes in Phuket for missing Chinese tourist
Thailand
General

published : 2 Sep 2019 at 13:54

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

An image of Yin Lei is shown on a mobile phone as officials and rescuers in Phuket are searching for the Chinese visitor. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: The search resumed on Monday for a missing Chinese tourist swept away by strong waves off Freedom beach in Kathu district on Sunday.

Divers from the Marine Police Division and a local foundation joined rescue workers as the search continued on Monday morning after being temporarily called off on Sunday night.  

The missing tourist, Yin Lei, 35, was washed away when he and six other tourists went for a swim  on Sunday evening. 

Mr Yin ran into trouble in the powerful surf. The other tourists tried unsuccessfully to help him back to shore after seeing he was in trouble. 

A search was quickly launched, but rescuers could not find Mr Yin. 

Mr Yin checked in at the Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket on Saturday and is due to check out on Wednesday. 

He travelled to Phuket in a tour group organised by Shanghai Spring Travel.


