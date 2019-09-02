Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Phuket featured on CNN Travel's latest list
Thailand
General

Phuket featured on CNN Travel's latest list

published : 2 Sep 2019 at 15:59

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Phuket's Old Town (photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)
Phuket's Old Town (photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

Phuket's Old Town has been listed among Asia's 13 most picturesque towns by CNN Travel.

The entry said that in addition to its famous beaches, the island province offers "ample opportunities for cultural immersion".

Phuket's entry centres on its old quarter "lined with Sino-Colonial style shophouses", located in the centre of the island, which was built during the tin mining boom in the area in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The Old Town's vibrant retail, dining and nightlife scene was highlighted in the entry, in addition to the Chinese temples, crumbling mansions, cultural museums located in the area.

The listing also mentions Phuket Heritage Trail, which offers tourists the chance to take part in walking tours of the old town.

Kanokkittika Kritwutthikorn, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand's Phuket office, welcomes the report, as it highlighted Phuket's cultural side that are often eclipsed by its beaches.

"Phuket has managed to retain its charm and unique identity that springs from the people's way of life, which is now being recognised," she said.

The province welcomes a large number of foreign tourists each year, a significant number of which came from China.

Ms Kanokkittika said that there has been a shift in tourist behaviour.

"Whereas many tourists in the past came as a part of a tour group, these days more people are coming on their own," she said. "These tourists are more likely to spend, which in turn helps boost the local economy."

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Indonesia bans violent protests, separatism in Papua

JAKARTA: Indonesian police have banned violent demonstrations and speeches promoting separatism in the easternmost region of Papua, which had been rocked by protests for two weeks, its security chief and the state news agency said on Monday.

17:08
Business

Thailand, South Korea leaders promise closer partnership

Thailand and South Korea have pledged to strengthen their strategic partnership to promote relations between East and Southeast Asia.

16:10
Thailand

Phuket featured on CNN Travel's latest list

Phuket's Old Town has been listed among Asia's 13 most picturesque towns by CNN Travel.

15:59