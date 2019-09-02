Phuket featured on CNN Travel's latest list

Phuket's Old Town (photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

Phuket's Old Town has been listed among Asia's 13 most picturesque towns by CNN Travel.

The entry said that in addition to its famous beaches, the island province offers "ample opportunities for cultural immersion".

Phuket's entry centres on its old quarter "lined with Sino-Colonial style shophouses", located in the centre of the island, which was built during the tin mining boom in the area in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The Old Town's vibrant retail, dining and nightlife scene was highlighted in the entry, in addition to the Chinese temples, crumbling mansions, cultural museums located in the area.

The listing also mentions Phuket Heritage Trail, which offers tourists the chance to take part in walking tours of the old town.

Kanokkittika Kritwutthikorn, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand's Phuket office, welcomes the report, as it highlighted Phuket's cultural side that are often eclipsed by its beaches.

"Phuket has managed to retain its charm and unique identity that springs from the people's way of life, which is now being recognised," she said.

The province welcomes a large number of foreign tourists each year, a significant number of which came from China.

Ms Kanokkittika said that there has been a shift in tourist behaviour.

"Whereas many tourists in the past came as a part of a tour group, these days more people are coming on their own," she said. "These tourists are more likely to spend, which in turn helps boost the local economy."