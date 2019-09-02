Chinese man on run after wife found dead at home

A team of investigators searches a house in Muang district of Phitsanulok where the semi-naked body of Nanpika Ketthong was found wrapped in a blanket. (Photo by Chinnawat Singha)

Police are seeking Interpol's assistance in tracking a Chinese man who fled Thailand after allegedly killing his Thai wife at their home in Phitsanulok this week.

Pol Col Songpol Sangkasem, chief inspector of the Muang police station in Phitsanulok, on Monday led a team of investigators in searching a house in tambon Wat Chan in Muang district where they found the semi-naked body of Nanpika Ketthong, 41, wrapped in a blanket.

The woman had suffered what appeared to be fatal cuts to her head and face. Her hands and ankles were bound with rope and she was naked from the waist down, according to the police.

An autopsy is currently being performed on the body at Naresuan University Hospital.

Police suspect Nanpika may have been killed by her Chinese husband, identified as Yi Ei Chai, 41, at their house. Checks with the Immigration Bureau revealed the man left the country through Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday, just after when police suspect that his wife was killed. However, police did not provide details of his destination.

Police believe the woman had been dead for 48 hours when her body was found yesterday.

The police have asked for Interpol's assistance to track down Mr Yi and have requested a court warrant for his arrest on suspicion of murder.

According to Nanpika's family, she and Mr Yi had made a living selling soy milk in the city centre of Phitsanulok.

Nanpita's brother, Pakphum Ketthong, told police his sister called him on Saturday and asked him to pick her up at Phitsanulok Airport but did not give her flight's arrival time. He was waiting for her to contact him again but he received no further calls.

He assumed Mr Yi had collected Nanpika at the airport, but the family became anxious after they could not contact her.

They visited the couple's house and found her dead before alerting the police.

Neighbours said they heard a bitter argument from the couple's house late on Saturday night. Mr Yi had assaulted his wife in the past, they reported.



