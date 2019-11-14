Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Future Forward submits bill to end the draft
Thailand
General

Future Forward submits bill to end the draft

published : 14 Nov 2019 at 21:35

writer: Online Reporters

A man reacts after drawing a black card, which means he will not be drafted, at a recruiting station in Pomprap Sattruphai district, Bangkok, on April 1, 2018. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
A man reacts after drawing a black card, which means he will not be drafted, at a recruiting station in Pomprap Sattruphai district, Bangkok, on April 1, 2018. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Conscription will be replaced by voluntary recruitment, except during wartime, and recruits must not be treated as personal houseboys if the Future Forward Party has its way.

The progressive party formally submitted its military enlistment bill, one of its key election campaign pledges, to House speaker Chuan Leekpai on Monday.

FFP party-list MP Pongsakorn Rodchompoo said the 1954 military service act was no longer in line with reality.

“Conscription curbs rights and liberties so we propose voluntary recruitment except during wartime.

Entering into military service must also be in line with human right and human dignity principles,” Lt Gen Pongsakorn said.

The ultimate goal is to create professional armed forces that are smaller but more efficient. The number of recruits will be lower but they will be trained more intensively. The saved budget will then be used to pay them more and provide scholarships for their studies.

Benefits and welfare must be reviewed and other laws might have to be amended accordingly, he added.

Under the bill, people aged 18-40 may apply, compared the conscription age of 20. The training period will more than double to five years from two.

Recruits will have a career and may advance to the rank of lieutenant colonel before being decommissioned at 46.

The bill also grants amnesty to draft dodgers before the bill is passed.

A system is required to prevent violations of rights at barracks and soldiers may not be served for personal use, with some mechanisms in place to constantly check for violations.

Over the past six years, demand for conscripts by the armed forces was on the rise, from 94,480 in 2013 to 104,734 last year.Their monthly salaries are around 10,000 baht.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (30)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Elderly Swiss man drowns at Mai Khao beach

PHUKET: An elderly Swiss man drowned at a beach in Thalang district of Phuket on Thursday afternoon.

11:40
World

Hong Kong condemns attack on justice secretary in London

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong government condemned on Friday an attack by a "violent mob" on the city's justice secretary in London on Thursday, the first direct altercation between demonstrators and a government minister during months of often violent protests.

11:04
World

Alibaba confirms planned $13bn listing in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Chinese technology giant Alibaba on Friday confirmed plans to list in Hong Kong in what it called a $13 billion vote of confidence in the turbulent city's markets and a step forward in its plans to go global.

10:45