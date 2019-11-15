Second fire at Montien Hotel in Silom, no injuries

A fire breaks out on the sixth floor of the Montien Hotel on Friday. (Photo from Chiewrit Art Ocharos Facebook account)

Police are looking into the cause of a fire at the Montien Hotel, in Bangkok's Silom area, on Friday afternoon, the second there in less than a month.

The fire was reported on the sixth floor of the 19-storey hotel building on Surawong Road, near Silom Road, shortly before 1pm. Thick smoke was seen coming from the building.

Guests were evacuated. Fire crews took about 45 minutes to extinguish the flames. Police said no people were reported injured.

The sixth floor is undergoing renovation.

Bang Rak police chief Pol Col Duangchote Suwancharas said forensic police were examining the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

A small fire broke out on the third floor of the same building on Oct 24. Firemen put it out within 15 minutes. Again, there were no injuries reported.