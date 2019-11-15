Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Second fire at Montien Hotel in Silom, no injuries
Thailand
General

Second fire at Montien Hotel in Silom, no injuries

published : 15 Nov 2019 at 17:07

writer: Post Reporters

A fire breaks out on the sixth floor of the Montien Hotel on Friday. (Photo from Chiewrit Art Ocharos Facebook account)
A fire breaks out on the sixth floor of the Montien Hotel on Friday. (Photo from Chiewrit Art Ocharos Facebook account)

Police are looking into the cause of a fire at the Montien Hotel, in Bangkok's Silom area, on Friday afternoon, the second there in less than a month.

The fire was reported on the sixth floor of the 19-storey hotel building on Surawong Road, near Silom Road, shortly before 1pm. Thick smoke was seen coming from the building.

Guests were evacuated. Fire crews took about 45 minutes to extinguish the flames. Police said no people were reported injured.

The sixth floor is undergoing renovation.

Bang Rak police chief Pol Col Duangchote Suwancharas said forensic police were examining the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

A small fire broke out on the third floor of the same building on Oct 24. Firemen put it out within 15 minutes. Again, there were no injuries reported. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Losses mount

Thai Airways reports a 4.68-billion-baht net loss in the third quarter of this year and 10.91-billion-baht net loss for the first nine months.

17:46
Business

SET index eases on True share slump

Thai shares weakened on Friday, dragged by telecoms on poor corporate earnings.

17:37
Business

Bangkok Commercial Asset Management targets B35bn in IPO

State-owned Bangkok Commercial Asset Management Plc (BAM), Thailand’s biggest manager of distressed assets, is looking to raise as much as 35 billion baht in its coming initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

17:11