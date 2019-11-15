Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Elderly American charged with obscene behaviour in public
Thailand
General

Elderly American charged with obscene behaviour in public

published : 15 Nov 2019 at 16:31

writer: Online Reporters

American national Bruce Michael Fein, 75, seated left, is questioned by Crime Suppression Division police with the assistance of an interpreter, centre. (Crime Suppression Division photo)
American national Bruce Michael Fein, 75, seated left, is questioned by Crime Suppression Division police with the assistance of an interpreter, centre. (Crime Suppression Division photo)

CHIANG MAI: A 75-year-old American man has been arrested in Muang district for allegedly masturbating in front of a 13-year-old girl in August this year.

Crime Suppression Division police detained Bruce Michael Fein, of the United States, in Soi Srimongkol of Muang district on Thursday as he was about to board a bus to Mae Hong Son province.

He was wanted on a warrant issued by Chiang Mai Provincial Court on a charge of committing an indecent act in public against a person aged below 15, according to the CSD Facebook page.

The parents of a 13-year-old schoolgirl filed a complaint with police at Chang Phuek police station in Muang district on Aug 7 that their daughter had been obscenely confronted outside a school by a foreign man with a cap covering his face.

Thai media reported that the man masturbated and then ran off.

The police investigation led to an arrest warrrant being issued for Mr Fein. 

During interrogation the suspect denied the charge. He was handed over to Chang Phuek police station for legal action.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

Losses mount

Thai Airways reports a 4.68-billion-baht net loss in the third quarter of this year and 10.91-billion-baht net loss for the first nine months.

17:46
Business

SET index eases on True share slump

Thai shares weakened on Friday, dragged by telecoms on poor corporate earnings.

17:37
Business

Bangkok Commercial Asset Management targets B35bn in IPO

State-owned Bangkok Commercial Asset Management Plc (BAM), Thailand’s biggest manager of distressed assets, is looking to raise as much as 35 billion baht in its coming initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

17:11