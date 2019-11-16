Senior monk among NHRC prize winners

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has named Phra Alongkot Tikkapanyo, a winner of its 2019 Human Rights award.

The renowned abbot from Wat Phrabatnampu in Lop Buri province, is being recognised for promoting economic, social and cultural rights through his 20 years of providing care for HIV/Aids patients.

His temple is currently looking after 150 patients and over a thousand orphans.

He was among seven individuals and organizations named as award winners by the NHRC at a press conference yesterday.

The winners will collect their awards on International Human Rights Day on 10 Dec.

The other award winners were the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace, recognised for its 42 years of promoting civil and political rights.

In the children's rights category, there are two recipients -- the first is Wassana Kaonopparat, Executive Director & Director of Child Protection at the CRC Coalition Thailand, and the second is the Rayong Provincial Juvenile and Family Litigation Office.

An anti-gender discrimination award goes to the Foundation for the SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) Rights and Justice.

Weenus Srisuk, head of Civil and Nationality Registration Unit at the Interior Ministry gets an award for anti-racism. He has been active in providing help to ethnic people and stateless people on nationality issues.

Dr Wichai Chokewiwat, senior adviser to the Institute for the Development of Human Research Protections is to receive an award for promoting the rights of the disabled and elderly.

No award was to be given in the anti-torture category because there were no nominees.